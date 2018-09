EL CASCO (CBSLA) — More than two dozen people are recovering after getting sick at a wedding in Riverside County Saturday night.

The patients were at a wedding in the rural area of El Casco, north of Moreno Valley.

Twenty-five people were taken to the hospital. Five of them were in critical condition Sunday morning.

They say patients complained of nausea and vomiting. It was not immediately clear what made them sick.