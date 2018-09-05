LIVE:Day Two Of The Confirmation Hearings For Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Filed Under:La Crescenta

LA CRESCENTA (CBSLA) – A family of bears has been paying repeated visits to a La Crescenta neighborhood over the past several weeks.

(Courtesy: Bob Augur)

Home surveillance video has captured incredible video of a mother bear and her two cubs strolling through a cul-de-sac in the 3200 block of Rimhill Road.

According to resident Linda Augur, the bears have been coming through at nights, foraging through trash cans for food.

Los Angeles County animal control officers were called, but did not come out to the neighborhood, Augur said.

There have been no immediate reports of the bears acting in a threatening manner.

