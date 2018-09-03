ARCADIA (CBSLA) – A bear was spotted in an Arcadia neighborhood Monday morning.

The bear was first discovered in the area of Colorado Boulevard and Michillinda Avenue just before 9 a.m., according to Arcadia police.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife staff were called to the scene and the bear was tranquilized sometime before 10:30 a.m. in the driveway of a home in the 1100 block of Catalpa Road. The bear was believed to be between 300 and 350 pounds.

The bear will likely be relocated to a rural area and released back into the wild.

Traffic on the 210 Freeway was not affected.

Bear sightings are common in the Los Angeles area. In July, a bear was caught on video taking a dip in a backyard Jacuzzi in Altadena. In June, a bear took a swim in a backyard pool in Pasadena.