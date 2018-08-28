BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies sprang into action to save the life of a baby who was discovered not breathing while conducting a traffic stop on a car in Bellflower Monday night.

At 10:20 p.m., a deputy pulled over a car which was driving erratically on southbound Lakewood Boulevard near the 91 Freeway, LASD said.

The driver jumped out holding a 9-month-old baby boy who was unresponsive and not breathing, the sheriff’s department reports. The family in the car had been desperately rushing the child to a hospital.

The deputy put out an emergency call for help and another deputy arrived on scene. The two then drove the baby to Long Beach Memorial Hospital in a squad car while one of them performed CPR.

Prior to arriving at the hospital, the deputy was able to resuscitate the baby, LASD said. During the trip, other deputies shut down intersections to the clear the way.

The boy was administered to the hospital in stable condition. The baby appeared to have been suffering from a medical problem and no foul play was suspected, the sheriff’s department said.