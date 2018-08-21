GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Quick-thinking Glendale paramedics saved the life of a baby boy during a dangerous childbirth this week in which the infant stopped breathing.

At 1:25 a.m. Monday, Glendale Fire Department crews responded to a report of a mother in labor. They arrived on scene, and as they were helping the woman, they discovered that the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck, and that he was not breathing.

The paramedics immediately removed the cord from around the baby’s neck, delivered him, and then began doing chest compressions.

As mother and son were being rushed to a hospital in the ambulance, the baby’s color returned and he began to breath on his own.

Prior to the incident, the paramedics had just completed a class on childbirth and neonatal resuscitation, according to the fire department, and had discussed the exact scenario with which they were faced.

Mother and son were both healthy and doing fine, the fire department reported.