LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A second possible sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey is currently under review by Los Angeles County prosecutors, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The potential case was presented by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, but no other further details were disclosed by the District Attorney’s Office.

It’s the second such case since another one was presented in April to the District Attorney’s Office by the Sheriff’s Department. That one remains under review, according to prosecutors.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner – publicly apologized last October to “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of making a sexual advance years ago in his New York apartment, when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was 14.

Saying he did not recall the encounter – which would have taken place over three decades ago – Spacey also revealed that he is gay as part of his apology.

“But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” the actor said.

Spacey’s latest movie, “Billionaire Boys Club,” was shown in 11 theaters last weekend and collected just over $600, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

