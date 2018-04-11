LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday it is reviewing a sex crimes case against actor Kevin Spacey.

The case was presented to prosecutors April 5 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and is being considered by a task force established by the DA’s office to review allegations of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor has been surrounded by controversy for months, following allegations by a number of men that he behaved inappropriately toward them.

“Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance more than 30 years ago in his New York apartment when Spacey was 26. Rapp was just 14-years-old at the time.

Last October, Spacey said he does not remember the encounter, but publicly apologized regardless.

“But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey said, “and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Spacey then went on to reveal that he is gay.

Last November, Spacey’s publicist said in a statement that the actor was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

Following the allegations, Netflix announced that Spacey would not be involved with any further production of “House of Cards.” Spacey won a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV series for his role in the Netflix original in 2015.

Spacey, who won an Oscar for best actor for “American Beauty” in 1999 and for best supporting actor for “The Usual Suspects” in 1996, was also removed from his role in director Ridley Scott’s 2017 film “All the Money in the World.”

Christopher Plummer, who replaced Spacey in the film, went on to receive an Oscar nomination this year.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)