sam ferguson Family Seeks Answers In Freeway Killing Of 27 Year Old Aspiring Speech Pathologist

Freeway shooting victim Sam Ferguson and his parents Marilyn and Don (SOURCE: Ferguson Family)

SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — A family is seeking answers in the senseless freeway murder of a promising young man who had big dreams to give back to the community.

Sam Ferguson was killed on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos Friday afternoon while driving home from his job working with special needs students during a suspected car-to-car shooting.

He was scheduled to start classes this week with the ultimate goal of becoming a speech pathologist.

“He was just telling me he was doing well on his papers, and he was excelling in school,” his sister told CBS2 News. “We were just proud of him — proud of him just knowing what he wanted to do and where he wanted to go. It was settling in.”

His family said the former basketball player had no enemies and never got into fights. Police believe he was not a victim of road rage, either.

It would be a huge tragedy for any family endure, but the Fergusons already had one child’s life taken by a drunk driver. Another special needs child has also passed away.

Ferguson’s parents are relying on their faith to get them through this tough time.

“By the grace of God. He’s sustaining us right now,” said Sam’s father Don. “He gives you that kind of peace. It doesn’t make sense. It’s the God kind of peace,” echoed mother Marilyn.

They said they don’t know why Ferguson was killed or who did it, but to them it doesn’t mean the person can’t be forgiven.

“I realize hurting people hurt other people,” said Marilyn.

“We don’t want the same person to be out there, eventually do it to your loved one,” his sister said.

Witnesses told police the shooter was in a green Acura.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs office at (562)868-0503.

