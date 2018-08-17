  • KCAL9On Air

CERRITOS  (CBSLA) —   A car-to-car shooting on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos Friday evening has left the roadway closed for at least several hours.

CHP Officers were able to speak to the victim — driving a 2018 Nissan Altima —  to try to get  description of the shooter and suspect’s vehicle.

At least one person was transported to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

The westbound freeway was closed with no word on when it would reopen, authorities told Stu Mundel who was over the scene in Sky2.

The westbound lanes were going to be closed from Valley View to Brookhurst.

A SigAlert was also issued.

