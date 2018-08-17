SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Outbursts in court by the suspect accused of starting the Holy Fire have prompted a judge to suspend criminal proceedings while he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation.

Arraignment for Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, had already been rescheduled twice after he initially refused to leave his jail cell, then made several outbursts in court last week.

Outbursts in court by #forrestclark prompted judge to suspend criminal proceedings in #arson case for the time being #holyfire @cbsla #cbsla — michele gile (@CBSmichelegile) August 17, 2018

Clark was arrested in connection with the wildfire burning still in the Cleveland National Forest. It is now 85 percent contained after scorching nearly 23,000 acres since it first broke out on Aug. 6.

The mental evaluation ordered by the judge in Friday’s hearing is not the first time his competency was questioned. He was placed on a psychiatric hold last month, and volunteer Fire Chief Mike Milligan, whose cabin was among the 14 that were destroyed in Holy Jim Canyon, says he and all his neighbors were afraid of Clark.

Clark faces several felony counts of arson, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest.

Clark’s next hearing has been set for Oct. 10.