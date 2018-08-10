SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Arraignment for the man suspected of starting the Holy Fire will happen Friday with or without him after he refused to leave his jail cell for his first hearing.

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was initially scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday. But because he refused to come out of his cell, the hearing was postponed to Friday.

Clark was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the fire, after allegedly sending an email last week that said, “this place will burn,” according to the Orange County Register. Of the 14 cabins in Holy Jim Canyon where Clark lived, his was the only one to remain standing, the newspaper reported.

Clark has been charged with several felonies, including aggravated arson damaging at least five inhabited structures, arson of inhabited property, arson of forest and criminal threats and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest.

When investigators went to question Clark, he told them they weren’t allowed on his property. He also allegedly threatened his neighbors, including one whose cabin burned down an hour later, Assistant District Attorney Chris Duff said.

Orange County Fire officials say witness statements and “physical findings” brought them to the conclusion that the Holy Fire began “around or near” Clark’s cabin.

“As far as exactly how it was started, we’re still working through some of that evidence,” Orange County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Shane Sherwood said.

Clark apparently has a history of erratic behavior. Last month, he was placed on a psychiatric hold. Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Milligan, who also has a cabin in the area, told the Register that Clark has long feuded with a neighbor and other cabin owners. He ran through the area last week screaming, and sent Milligan an email warning that “this place will burn,” Milligan said.

Clark spoke to a stringer photographer with OnScene outside his cabin, insisting he had nothing to do with the fire.

“I have no idea,” Clark said during the rambling interview. “I was asleep. I had two earplugs in.”

He added: “I woke up and my stuff was all on fire,” he said.

He claimed during the interview that he was the target of threats from the MS-13 gang.

If convicted as charged, Clark faces life in prison.

