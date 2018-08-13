STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — He might have done it for the ‘Gram, but now a man who crossed a barricade guarding a hippopotamus enclosure at the Los Angeles Zoo is looking at potential trespassing charges after he was filmed spanking one of the animals.

The Los Angeles Times reports the video started making the rounds on social media last week. It shows a man slowly climbing a metal guardrail, inching his way towards a 4-year-old hippo and its mother, the paper said. He then slaps Rosie, the young pachyderm, and immediately retreats before holding up his hands triumphantly. Rosie and mother Mara seem startled by the hit.

However, because neither of the hippos suffered injuries, it is not being investigated as animal cruelty, the LAPD told the Times. A “No Trespassing” sign has been placed outside the exhibit.

According to California law, it is prohibited to enter zoo enclosures, and doing so may lead to a misdemeanor charge or infraction, L.A. Zoo spokeswoman April Spurlock told the Times.

Zoo visitors are allowed to pet the hippos from behind a barricade for $20 as part of its Hippo Encounter promotion. When the zoo unveiled the plan in 2016, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals decried the practice. saying it violated the Animal Welfare Act, the only federal law setting standards for how animals are treated “in research, exhibition, transport, and by dealers.”

PETA called for an investigation into the exhibit, pointing out that hippos kill more people than any other mammal on the continent of Africa.

Rosie and Mara were actually featured in the zoo’s video promoting the Hippo Encounter in 2016.

Rosie arrived to much fanfare on Halloween 2014, the first hippo to have been born at the zoo in 26 years.