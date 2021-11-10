LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rosie, a 7-year-old hippo born at the Los Angeles Zoo, is moving to Florida for love – and the perpetuation of her species.
Wednesday is moving day for Rosie, who was born at the Los Angeles Zoo on Halloween in 2014 – the first hippo to be born at the zoo in 26 years. Rosie is making the cross-country move to Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom for a potential breeding match, on the recommendation of the African Hippo Species Survival Plan.
According to the zoo, female hippos reach sexual maturity and leave their mothers at 7 years of age. The zoo announced her departure on social media, with a nostalgia-inducing video of her playing and resting with her mother, Mara.
Since Rosie was born, zoo officials say she has become a visitor favorite, with her fans following along with her milestones.
In 2018, she was unfortunately the target of an apparent prankster who was caught on video, sneaking over the fence of the hippo enclosure and slapping her on the rear.