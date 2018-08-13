GARDEN GROVE — Police are looking for a trio of burglars who were recorded robbing a T-Mobile store in Orange County.

Cell phone video shows what appear to be two teens and an adult pulling phones and other items from the displays at the store located on the 12000 block of Brookhurst Street just before 3 p.m. Monday. Police said the three suspects, described as Latino males, ages 14 to 20, took about $8,000-worth of phones and Apple Watches.

This is the second robbery of a T-Mobile store in the area in as many weeks. On August 3, a couple hit the store located just two miles south of the one burglarized Monday. That was the second robbery there in within two months.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call Garden Grove Police at (714)741-5704.