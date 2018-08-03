GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Police are looking for a pair of thieves caught on security camera stealing a handful of phones from a T-Mobile store in Garden Grove, damaging it on the process.

A man and a woman walked into the store located in the shopping center at Brookhurst Street and Westminster Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday, appearing to look at some phones attached to the demo counters.

The man near the entrance of the store suddenly rips an iPhone from the wall as the woman attempts to do the same to a Samsung phone at the other end of the store. After failing, the woman takes out wire cutters and has some trouble before finally freeing the phone.

“I just tried to stop them,” the male store clerk told CBS2 News. He is seen confronting the suspect before the man pulls out of knife.

“If I’m not calling police, this will be happening again,” said the clerk. This is the second time in as many months this store has been robbed.

“I’m just a sales rep, and I’m a girl,” said a female clerk. “Everywhere you go, you feel like something’s gonna happen.”

The couple continued to try to pull out the phones, with the man completely pulling out the counter. They ended up escaping with four phones worth a total of roughly $4,000.

The employees are afraid that if something doesn’t change soon, they’ll have to endure yet another robbery, specifically after a new iPhone is released.

“This corner is pretty much, very, like, deep in the plaza, so it’s not safe in this area,” the female clerk said.