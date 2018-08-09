LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) – There is no relief in sight for firefighters as an arson-caused wildfire raging in the Cleveland National Forest grew considerably overnight Wednesday, with more than 20,400 people forced to flee their homes.

The Holy Fire has grown to 9,614 acres as of Thursday morning, up from about 6,200 acres the day before. It remains only five percent contained. At least 12 cabins have been destroyed.

The fire sparked in Orange County’s Holy Jim Canyon and has continued its steady march east to the canyons above Lake Elsinore in Riverside County. Contributing to its rapid spread is that it is burning in an area of thick brush that has not seen a fire since about 1980.

“Fire will continue to spread southeast and north with only limited spread to the west,” according to a Cleveland National Forest statement. “The lack of resources for direct attack will allow the fire to spread into new areas and align for strong head-fire runs and potential for an ‘Elsinore’ downslope event.”

Approximately 7,053 homes and 20,495 people are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Those neighborhoods include McVicker Canyon, Rice Canyon, Horsethief Canyon, El Cariso, Rancho Capistrano, Blue Jay, Indian Canyon, Glen Eden, Sycamore Creek, Mayhew Canyon, Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Canyon.

Also under a mandatory evacuation is the 74 Highway corridor, from Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore west to the Nichols Institute entrance in San Juan Capistrano, covering about 28 miles. Eastbound Highway 74 is closed. Residents can only travel west on the highway at this time.

All campgrounds in the Trabuco Ranger District are closed and forest road closures were in effect for Trabuco Creek, Maple Springs, North Main Divide, Bedford and Indian Truck Trail.

All schools in the Menifee Unified School District will be closed Thursday due to poor air quality caused by the fire.

Crews are concerned that as temperatures heat up throughout the day, the flames will start racing towards homes in the Lake Elsinore area. Firefighters have placed a line of pink fire retardant around homes in preparation for this possibility.

Some residents have chosen not to leave. In McVicker Canyon, some residents packed up their cars, moved them out of the area, and then hiked back to their homes.

“I think we’re well prepared,” McVicker Canyon resident Michael Carroll told CBS2. “We have our water trucks, our two water buffalos, and we’re ready to go. What else are you going to do?”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, a 51-year-old Holy Jim Canyon man was arrested in connection with the blaze.

Forrest Gordon Clark is expected to be charged with aggravated arson affecting multiple structures, criminal threats and resisting an executive officer when he is arraigned Thursday in Orange County Superior Court. If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

O.C. Fire Authority investigators believe the fire started near Clark’s cabin. Of the more than a dozen cabins in Clark’s area, his is the only one that was not destroyed, the Orange County Register reports.

Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Milligan, who also has a cabin in the area, told the Register Clark has long feuded with a neighbor and other cabin owners. He ran through the area last week screaming, and sent Milligan an email warning that “this place will burn,” Milligan said.

“This is a monster, who would go out with low humidity, and high wind, and the highest heat temperatures this time of year, and intentionally set the forest on fire,” O.C. Supervisor Todd Spitzer said at a Wednesday afternoon news briefing.

Because resources have been stretched thin battling the 14 other large wildfires burning throughout California, officials have been unable to get the full number of personnel needed on the Holy Fire. As of Thursday morning, only 678 personnel were assigned to the blaze. This, however, was up from 444 personnel on Wednesday morning. Firefighters with OCFA, U.S. Forest Service and the Cal Fire Riverside Fire Department are among the agencies battling the blaze.

There were 10 water-dropping helicopters and seven fixed-wing aircraft being used in the aerial attack.

The Holy Fire broke out before 1:20 p.m. Monday near Holy Jim and Trabuco Canyon roads, on the west side of the Santa Ana Mountains. The blaze quickly spread amid steep terrain, thick brush and scorching temperatures.

So-called Elsinore winds typically kick up in the afternoon in the area of Lake Elsinore, which is just southeast of the fire.

Firefighters had been particularly worried about the northeast flank, where the flames were a few miles away from homes, said Kathy Kramer, a spokeswoman for the unified fire management team led by the Cleveland National Forest and Cal Fire Riverside.

A care and reception center was established at Temescal Canyon High School on El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore. An evacuation center is also open at San Juan Hills High School at 29211 Stallion Ridge in San Juan Capistrano.

Small animals can be taken to Animal Friends of the Valley at 33751 Mission Trail in Wildomar. Livestock was being accepted at Elsinore High School in the 21800 block of Canyon Drive.

Residents can call 714-573-6200 or 714-573-6202 for information on the Holy Fire.

