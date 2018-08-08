Filed Under:As, Athletics, Chris Taylor, Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, Holy Fire, lake elsinore, Menifee Union School District, Perris Valley, School Closures, Stephen Piscotty, Yasmani Grandal

LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA)  — A number of schools will be closed Thursday due to the Holy Fire.

In Perris Valley:

The air quality forecast for August 9, 2018 from @SouthCoastAQMD calls for unhealthy conditions in the Perris Valley as a result of the Holy Fire. All @PUHSD schools will be closed. PUHSD staff may stay home as well.

We encourage students, staff and their families to stay safe, remaining indoors with windows and doors closed. For more information, visit a site with tips on how to stay healthy while the fire rages.

Please check back for further updates, including the status of school on Friday, August10, 2018.

In Menifee:

Paloma Valley High School and Heritage High School will be closed Thursday because of poor air quality from the Holy Fire, this per PUHSD superintendent Grant Bennett.

