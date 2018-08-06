STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The man charged in the deadly shooting of a beloved Long Beach firefighter has died in police custody.

Thomas Kim died Sunday of a “pre-existing medical condition,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. said.

The 77-year-old had been accused of killing Long Beach Fire Dept. Capt. David Rosa in the early morning of June 25. Rosa had responded to reports of an explosion around 3:40 a.m. at the Covenant Manor senior living facility.

As Rosa was searching for possible victims of the firebombing, Kim fatally shot the 17-year LBFD veteran. Another firefighter, Ernesto Torres, was grazed by a bullet, and a resident of the building was also shot; neither injury was life-threatening.

It was later revealed Kim set a gasoline fire to kill himself and an upstairs neighbor with whom he had been having a dispute.

Neighbors told CBS2 Kim was being treated for cancer and a kidney disorder.

He was charged with capital murder and other counts and did not enter a plea when he first appeared in court.

Rosa is survived by his wife and two children.

