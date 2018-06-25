LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police have surrounded a Long Beach high-rise apartment building early Monday on reports that shots were fired after an explosion.

A fire alarm went off at the Covenant Manor, 600 E. 4th Street, in Long Beach at about 3:40 a.m. But after reports of an active shooter, police rushed to the scene. Two people have been reported shot, and the building has since been evacuated.

Long Beach PD confirms not an active shooter at #Covenant Manor, however SWAT team members continue to surround building @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/0c5WUWHNVA — Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) June 25, 2018

A police helicopter is circling the senior and disabled housing facility, where the top floor’s fire alarm lights were seen going on and off. A SWAT team moved in just before 5 a.m.

“All I can confirm at this time is that there has been a shooting,” Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson said. “Not an active shooter situation. Investigation is ongoing.”

A Long Beach Fire spokesman could not confirm any details of the situation, and said that details were complicated.

One resident said as he led a group of people out of the building, he saw a man sitting on the stairs between the third and second floor with a gun in his hand, looking at the gun. The group went back up and found another way out before telling police what they saw.

The resident said he was familiar with the man as a regular bicyclist in the area, but did not know his name.

Another resident said he heard the explosion, and saw where it took out a sliding door. He said he saw one of his neighbors had been shot.