MALIBU (CBSLA) — Friends have organized a GoFundMe account for Rick Artes, a man killed Friday in the Malibu crashed that also claimed the life of another man.

Artes’ friend Joseph Deitrick wrote, “Rick Artes was a man loved by all. On Friday our beloved Rick was unexpectedly taken from us from a reckless drunk driver. He was the life of the party and the king of Facebook. He made jokes about anything, but also had a serious side to pick us up when needed. Rick was the supporter of his family and any contributions to honor his life and sustain his family during their time of grief. would be abundantly appreciated.”

The LA County Sheriff’s Department has not confirmed alcohol was a factor in the crash and said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Artes, 60, leaves behind a wife, two daughters and a son. By trade, Artes was a general contractor and helped to build many homes in Malibu. His family says he was a “huge” Ducks fan.

So far, the page has raised nearly $4,000 of the $20,000 goal.

RELATED LINK: 2 Killed In PCH Collision In Malibu

For more information about the GoFundMe account or to donate, click here.