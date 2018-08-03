  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Malibu

MALIBU (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and two others wounded in a collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Friday.

The crash involving two vehicles and a bicycle occurred sometime before 12:30 p.m. at the PCH and Trancas Canyon Road.

crash 220 00 00 14 12 still001 Two Dead, 2 Wounded In PCH Collision In Malibu

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. One person was airlifted to a hospital with undisclosed injuries and a fourth person suffered minor injuries.

All eastbound lanes of the PCH were closed as of 1:30 p.m. Only one westbound lane was open. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

crash 220 00 00 50 03 still002 Two Dead, 2 Wounded In PCH Collision In Malibu

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s