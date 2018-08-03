MALIBU (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and two others wounded in a collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Friday.

The crash involving two vehicles and a bicycle occurred sometime before 12:30 p.m. at the PCH and Trancas Canyon Road.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. One person was airlifted to a hospital with undisclosed injuries and a fourth person suffered minor injuries.

All eastbound lanes of the PCH were closed as of 1:30 p.m. Only one westbound lane was open. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.