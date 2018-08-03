  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mountain Lion, Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) – A young mountain lion was spotted behind a home in Pacific Palisades Thursday night.

vlcsnap 2018 08 03 08h02m28s060 Mountain Lion Cub Roams Pacific Palisades Neighborhood

(Gina Vincent)

Sometime before 8 p.m. the mountain lion cub was discovered in the 17000 block of Calle De Palermo. A homeowner told CBS2 she heard her dog barking at a tree. When she came outside, she saw the mountain lion sitting in the tree.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was then called out. CDFW officials told the homeowner that the cub’s mother is likely nearby and will return for the cub within the next few days.

The region’s freeway network and shrinking habitat has served to isolate the mountain lion population in the Santa Monica Mountains, biologists say. At least 18 mountain lions have been killed on a freeway or road in the area since 2002, according to the National Park Service.

The latest mountain lion killed was P-55, who was found dead in July in the central Santa Monica Mountains, in the hills above Malibu.

In June, four mountain lion cubs were discovered in a den on a former nuclear testing site in Simi Hills.

Caltrans has proposed building a wildlife bridge across the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills that would allow animals to travel between the Santa Monica Mountains and Simi Hills.

The NPS has been studying mountain lion movements in the Santa Monica Mountains since 2002 using GPS collars.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s