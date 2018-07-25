MALIBU (CBSLA) — The remains of a young mountain lion who made the news earlier this year for peering through the door of a Westlake Village home have been found, according to the National Park Service.

P-55 was estimated to be just three years old, but biologists say he had already crossed the busy 101 Freeway twice – first heading north, then crossing to go back south of the freeway.

The lion’s cause of death is not known. According to National Park Service Ranger Kate Kuykendall, P-55’s collar had failed to signal his death, and by the time biologists found his remains, they were already too decomposed to make a determination.

P-55 seemed to be healthy, Kuykendall said, so it’s possible he died of rodenticide poisoning or fought with another male lion, although there are no signs of a struggle where the lion’s remains were found.

The lion was photographed in February by a Westlake Village mother, whose son spotted P-55 peering in through their sliding glass door.