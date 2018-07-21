STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Police were responding to a report of a shooting at the Trader Joe’s near Hyperion Avenue and Silver Lake Boulevard in Silver Lake Saturday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Police Dept., a the man who shot his grandmother and girlfriend in South L.A. around 1:30 p.m. and fled in a 2015 Toyota Camry.

He was then involved in a police pursuit, during which he allegedly shot at officers. No officers were injured.

He ended up in Silver Lake, where he crashed outside the Trader Joe’s located at 2738 Hyperion Ave. before entering the store.

Some people were able to get out, but the suspect remained inside with others as of 4:45 p.m.

The area was surrounded by numerous police cruisers.

There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area. A Public Information Officer is responding and more information will be released as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

Breaking: Trader Joe’s worker drags out person after shots fired in Silver Lake. Officers looking for stolen car suspect. pic.twitter.com/J2yxU2M3rL — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) July 21, 2018

Witnesses said the suspect may still have 20 to 30 held hostage inside the store.

#Breaking: We’re hearing 20-30 people may still be inside the Trader Joe’s in #SilverLake. Gunman believed to be holding hostages near the checkout stands. #cbsla @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/yxwL93B9DU — Peter Daut (@CBSLAPeter) July 21, 2018

A witness tweeted he got out of the store safely, along with some employees.

I was at the Silvelake Trader Joe’s but I got out and am fine. I’m with the employees behind the police barricade on Rowena. — Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) July 21, 2018

I was walking in when a car crashed running from the police crashed into street lamp in front of the entrance. Gunman got out and started shooting at the cops. I hid behind a retaining wall with three cops until they had me crawl out — Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) July 21, 2018

Employees are saying gunman shot a TJ’s employee in the arm. Another employee dragged her out and the police got her into the ambulance. — Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) July 21, 2018

Some people here with family still inside. Gunman took a man’s cell phone and sent him out. Sounds like he moved hostages to the back of the store and asked to talk to a negotiator — Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) July 21, 2018

Gunman walked in shooting. He went into the back and took hostages. Employees snuck out through back emergency exits. Employee says blood was all over the floor, unclear from where — Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) July 21, 2018

Employee says gunman came in and asked for a sweater, said he was cold and wanted to change. “He was ordering people around like nobody’s business” — Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) July 21, 2018

Some employees locked themselves in the bathroom. One, a former marine (who bagged my fucking zucchini just last week) helped people sneak out — Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) July 21, 2018

This story is developing. Refresh page for updates.