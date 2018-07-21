SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) — KCAL9 Employee Lynne Westafer was at the wrong place at the wrong time Saturday when she found herself a hostage inside the Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake.

She recounted her story during the KCAL9 News at 8 p.m. and was still clearly shaken by the ordeal.

Westafer spoke for about 20 minutes and related the fear and fright many inside were feeling.

She also said the suspect asked to speak to his grandmother “several” times. Westafer and those inside the store were not aware the man had allegedly shot his grandmother seven times.