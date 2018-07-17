  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Calabasas, malibu creek state park

CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Two shootings in a week have been reported in the area of the Calabasas campground where a scientist was found shot to death.

The shootings were reported last Monday and last Thursday near Malibu Creek State Park, which has been the site of at least seven shootings this year, including the one that killed 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette, who was camping at the park with his two young daughters.

The girls, ages 2 and 4, were not injured.

No evidence of a shooting was found in last week’s shootings.

No arrests have been made in any of the seven shootings, which all occurred mostly during night time hours.

Malibu Creek State Park has been closed to overnight guests since the fatal shooting, and patrols have been stepped up in the area.

