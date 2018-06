CALABASAS (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Calabasas Friday.

The victim’s death was reported at 4:44 a.m. in the 1900 block of Las Virgenes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

There was no word on the circumstances or cause of death. Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating.

Anyone with information on the case should call LASD at 323-890-5500.