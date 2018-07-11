  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The roads, lots and trails around the famed Griffith Observatory will remain closed until the weekend after a fire burned in the hills surrounding it.

The fire in Griffith Park burned 25 acres northwest of the observatory Tuesday and was 90 percent contained by Wednesday morning. Firefighters said they would stay on the scene overnight to watch out for hot spots.

A notice on the observatory’s website says the “grounds, roads, lots and trails and the areas around the Greek Theatre and Western Canyon will also be closed.” The area is expected to reopen by Saturday.

A handful of vehicles were damaged or destroyed along Observatory Road. About 2,000 people were evacuated from the observatory, and some had to be shuttled aboard buses to pick up their vehicles, Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said.

Two firefighters were assessed for exertion-related complaints, and one was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, fire spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

