LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fast-moving brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near Griffith Observatory.

The Griffith Park Fire quickly grew to about 10 acres around 2 p.m. and was located more than one-quarter mile northwest of the Griffith Observatory, according to LAFD officials.

The Observatory was evacuated by Police & Park Rangers “due to drifting smoke and the need for responders’ heavy apparatus to operate safely,” officials said.

  1. Joanne Hedge says:
    July 10, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Extremely smoky, bad air over Glendale Rancho equestrian neighborhood. 3:15 PM, noted helicopters finally about 15 min. ago. Quiet till then, at least on our side of the event…

