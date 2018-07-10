LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fast-moving brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near Griffith Observatory.

The Griffith Park Fire quickly grew to about 10 acres around 2 p.m. and was located more than one-quarter mile northwest of the Griffith Observatory, according to LAFD officials.

The Observatory was evacuated by Police & Park Rangers “due to drifting smoke and the need for responders’ heavy apparatus to operate safely,” officials said.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.