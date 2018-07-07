FOREST FALLS (CBSLA) – A 1,000-acre wildfire which erupted Friday afternoon in the San Bernardino Mountains has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people in the community of Forest Falls.

The Valley Fire was reported at around 1:42 p.m. in the area of Valley of the Falls Drive and Highway 38, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

It spread quickly, growing to 1,000 acres within about six hours. The entire town of Forest Falls, which has about 1,000 people, was ordered to evacuate. There was no containment as of 7 a.m. Saturday, the San Bernardino National Forest reported. No structures have yet been damaged or destroyed.

Highway 38 is closed between Bryant Street in Yucaipa to Lake Williams Drive in Big Bear.

“And so the fire just started accumulating, and it just started blowing upwards towards where we’re living right now,” resident Don Franklin said.

About 500 campers and staff at Forest Homes Ministries, near where the fire sparked, were also forced to evacuate to a church in Yucaipa.

“It was safe, there wasn’t a rush, it was more precautionary than anything else,” said Gary Wingerd with Forest Home Ministries.

Triple-digit temperatures and low humidity, coupled with steep terrain is making the firefight difficult, the Forest Service said. About 500 firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire, CAL Fire and USFS are battling the blaze.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s unclear when residents may be allowed to return to their homes.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke advisory due to the Valley Fire. Areas impacted by the advisory include Big Bear Lake, the San Bernardino Valley, Banning Pass and the central San Bernardino Mountains.

Meanwhile, crews were making great progress on the Box Fire burning in the Cajon Pass. As of Saturday, it was holding at 100 acres and was 50 percent contained.