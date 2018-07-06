CAJON PASS (CBSLA) – A truck blaze sparked a 20-acre brush fire off the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass area of San Bernardino County Friday morning.

The truck fire broke out before 9:50 a.m. near the 15 Freeway and Kenwood Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The fire then spread to nearby brush.

It had grown to 20 acres as of 10:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries.

Two lanes of the northbound 15 Freeway were closed north of the junction with the 215 Freeway, Caltrans said.

The fire department initially reported that structures were possibly threatened in the Devore Heights area. However, Cindy Bachman, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, clarified that no structures were immediately threatened. Bachman said all residents of Devore Heights should be prepared for any evacuation notices.

The San Bernardino National Forest has activated a call center for residents for information on the Box Fire. That number is 909-383-5688.

CAL Fire and U.S. Forest Service crews were assisting SBCFD in the firefight.