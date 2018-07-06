Filed Under:Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS (CBSLA) – A truck blaze sparked a 20-acre brush fire off the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass area of San Bernardino County Friday morning.

83d9f5ae58c84821b9d5463df1da96c8 Truck Sparks Brush Fire Off 15 Freeway In Cajon Pass

(CBS2)

The truck fire broke out before 9:50 a.m. near the 15 Freeway and Kenwood Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The fire then spread to nearby brush.

It had grown to 20 acres as of 10:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries.

Two lanes of the northbound 15 Freeway were closed north of the junction with the 215 Freeway, Caltrans said.

The fire department initially reported that structures were possibly threatened in the Devore Heights area. However, Cindy Bachman, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, clarified that no structures were immediately threatened. Bachman said all residents of Devore Heights should be prepared for any evacuation notices.

The San Bernardino National Forest has activated a call center for residents for information on the Box Fire. That number is 909-383-5688.

CAL Fire and U.S. Forest Service crews were assisting SBCFD in the firefight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s