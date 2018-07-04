  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — New video released by the Santa Ana Police Department shows the moment shots rang out at a party, killing an 18-year-old man.

Someone began shooting during a brawl that broke out at a block party in an industrial area in Santa Ana on June 23. Robert Silva, 18, of Santa Ana, was struck and killed.

His sister, who asked to not be identified, is pleading for help to catch Silva’s killer.

“If they were to, like, picture themselves in my mom’s shoes, in our shoes, it’s a pain you’re never going to heal from,” she said tearfully. “And for like those people at the party, whoever has proof of anything — for them to just like keep quiet, I don’t think it’s right. I think they should speak up.”

Police say they don’t know if Silva was the intended target or an innocent bystander.

