SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – an 18-year-old Santa Ana man was killed overnight Friday when shots range out in the parking lot of an industrial park during a crowded outdoor party.

The victim, identified as Robert Silva, was shot in the 1700 block of Newport Circle at about 1:14 a.m. during a street party with a large group of young people, Santa Ana police report. Partygoers rushed Silva to the hospital before officers arrived on scene.

However, he was declared dead at the hospital at 1:41 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not disclosed and there was no word on a motive. No arrest have been made and there was no suspect description.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call police at 714-245-8390.