LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Los Angeles Lakers had an opportunity to sign DeMarcus Cousins, but chose not to, according to a report from The New York Times’ Mark Stein.

In a post Tuesday, Stein said that the Lakers were given the chance to sign Boogie at a similar price to the terms he eventually agreed upon with the Golden State Warriors, but chose not to. Stein wrote:

“Word also reached us Monday night that LeBron’s Lakers, after signing Rajon Rondo away from New Orleans and then losing Randle to the Pelicans, had an opportunity to sign Cousins at a one-year price point similar to the one that landed him in Golden State. But I’m told the Lakers passed, clearing the way for the Warriors to infuriate the basketball public yet again.”

The 27-year-old Cousins, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he sustained in late January, will sign with the two-time defending champions on a one-year, $5.3 million deal after the moratorium period is lifted Friday.

Cousins may not return to the court until next February. According to Stein, that delay is what prompted the Lakers to pass.

“The Lakers don’t share the Warriors’ luxury of waiting until January or February for Cousins’ return from injury,” Stein wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

More on the Lakers and DeMarcus Cousins: League sources say they remain Cousins fans but felt they had to pass on signing him now — even at a reduced rate — because the Lakers don't share the Warriors' luxury of waiting until January or February for Cousins' return from injury — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 4, 2018

Cousins is set to join a starting lineup of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, who is fresh off his second straight NBA Finals MVP, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Warriors would be the first team since Boston in 1975-76 to play five All-Stars from the previous season at the same time. That group was Jo Jo White, Charlie Scott, Dave Cowens, Paul Silas and John Havlicek.

The Lakers, meanwhile, after agreeing to terms with LeBron James to a four-year $153.3 million deal, followed it up with some curious moves. The Lakers added Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the latter receiving a one-year $12 million deal.

