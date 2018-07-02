LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – With free agency just one day in, the Los Angeles Lakers are clearly not done dealing.

Rajon Rondo is teaming up with LeBron James.

A person with knowledge of the situation says Rondo has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Rondo will make $9 million. He’ll join new Laker additions James, JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson.

James and Rondo have gone head-to-head 54 times in their NBA careers, 25 of those coming in the playoffs — the last of those matchups in 2012, when James and the Miami Heat rallied from a 3-2 deficit to beat Rondo and the Boston Celtics on the way to the NBA title.

The Lakers become Rondo’s sixth team. He averaged 8.3 points and 8.2 assists for New Orleans last season.

The team also renounced the rights to forward Julius Randle after a solid season in 2017-18, making him an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.