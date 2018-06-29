LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Bud Light has clarified a vague offer it made to give out free beer to Californians in the event Mexico progresses to the quarterfinal stage of the World Cup.

Earlier this month, Anheuser-Busch announced that it would give out free Bud Light in California if El Tri makes it through the round of 16.

Mexico has advanced to the knockout stage in six straight World Cups dating back to 1994. In every case, however, it never progressed farther than the round of 16. It has come to be called the “curse of the 5th game.”

Mexico takes on Brazil at 7 a.m. Pacific time Monday in in Samara, Russia, with a chance to break the curse on its seventh try.

In its initial declaration, Bud Light offered no details on how the free beer would be distributed. However, in a new statement to CBS2 Friday, Bud Light said it will “bestow a royal rebate upon the citizens of California that can be used on Bud Light purchases.”

“We will disclose full details should El Tri prevail, but for now we do not want to jinx them,” Bud Light said in its statement.

All this comes after a Twitter post June 9 — before the start of the World Cup and using its popular “Dilly, Dilly” advertising campaign – in which Bud Light informed “soccer fans from the land of California” that “Our King John Barley… by royal decree, has announced that should Mexico advance to the quarterfinals, such a great victory shall be celebrated by him helping ye pay for thy celebratory Bud Lights.”

Bud Light issued a similar challenge for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, also promising free beer if they won the Super Bowl. Bud Light followed through, handing out one free beer per customer at bars along the Eagles’ victory parade route in downtown Philly.