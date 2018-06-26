LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — The search for a missing woman has now intensified. Divers on Tuesday looked for Hayley Downen near a popular hiking trail and in San Pedro near Trump golf course.

“I feel lost not knowing where she’s at. It’s heartbreaking. There’s a pit in my stomach. We don’t know what to do,” said Hayley’s mother Vicki Downen.

Any parent would feel the same after a search for Downen’s daughter turned up just some belongings, but no Hayley.

“Very concerned. It’s not my daughter at all. This many days, she would’ve called somebody by now,” said Downen.

26-year-old blonde-and-green-eyed Hayley told her family she was going to hang out with a friend in San Pedro on Saturday.

“Her friend showed up at her house where she lives asking for family’s help finding her,” said Downen.

A search turned up some of Hayley’s ID, clothes, shoes and towels. Divers searched the water but it got to be too much for Vicki and her niece to watch not knowing what they would find.

“I fear the worst,” said Hayley’s cousin Kelly McCoy.

The LAPD confirms a body wasn’t found during their search Tuesday night. Also, they say they will be talking to her friend to see what information this person can share about Hayley’s disappearance.