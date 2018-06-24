SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday sought the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old woman who was last seen on a shoreline trail between Royal Palms beach and the Trump National Golf Course near San Pedro.

Officers searched that area and found personal property belonging to Haley Ora Downen, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

CRITICAL MISSING: Haley Downen last seen June 23rd around 5:15 PM in San Pedro, on the shore line trail between Royal Palms Beach & Trump National Golf Course. Officers searched the area & found some of her personal property. Any info contact LAPD Harbor Division (310) 726-7700 pic.twitter.com/ssELH2G1iK — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 24, 2018

Downen was last seen on the shoreline about 5:15 p.m. Saturday. She was described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall white female with blond hair, green eyes and a small build, weighing approximately 138 pounds. She also has a tattoo on her left leg.

LAPD Harbor station detectives asked anyone with any information regarding Downen’s whereabouts to call them at (310) 726-7700.

