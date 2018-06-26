LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The community of Long Beach is in mourning Tuesday for a veteran firefighter who was shot and killed while responding to an explosion and fire at a high-rise apartment building for seniors.

“We have lost. A tremendous loss here,” Darlene Anderson said at a candlelight vigil for Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa. “My heart hurts.”

Rosa, 45, was fatally wounded while responding to an explosion at Covenant Manor, an 11-story apartment building. A second firefighter, 35-year-old Ernesto Torres, suffered a graze wound in the attack, and a Covenant Manor resident was also struck by gunfire. He was in critical but stable condition Monday afternoon, Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna said.

Thomas Kim, a 77-year-old resident of Covenant Manor, was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson, with bail set at $2 million. A motive for the attack remains unclear, but it is being investigated as a possible ambush. Two suspicious devices were found at the scene and eventually rendered safe. Gasoline was also removed from the premises, and a handgun was recovered, Luna said.

Gov. Jerry Brown released a statement expressing condolence and sadness over the killing.

Rosa, who was a 17-year veteran of the department is survived by his wife, Lynley, and sons Alec, 25, and Samuel, 16.

In his honor, flags will be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Sacramento.

