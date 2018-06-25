BLOOMINGTON (CBSLA) — A family is in mourning as they, along with authorities, try to figure out what could have led to the accident that killed three young siblings in the Inland Empire Sunday night.

Andrea Jauregui, 13, and her brothers Jose Manuel, 17, and Angel, 20, were killed in the community of Bloomington when a red Dodge Challenger lost control and struck them, police said. They were walking on the 18200 block of Slover Avenue around 9 p.m. with their mother Maria Luna Jauregui, who suffered moderate injuries.

A neighbor of the family became emotional as she spoke about the youths.

“That is so sad. I’ve known them for a long time,” Maria Aviles told CBS2 News. “They used to live here with us, but, I mean, I am so sad.[…] It’s so terrible.”

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of the Challenger was 19-year-old Leonardo Bravo of Bloomington. They believe he lost control and slid across four lanes, striking the family.

“Smoke, so I went over there just to see if nobody was hurt,” said neighbor Lorenzo Cardenas. “Like, three kids — I can’t believe it.”

Bravo remained at the scene of the crash and waited for police to arrive.

Witnesses said they saw a dark-colored SUV leaving the scene, and police are now trying to find out if the crash was a result of street racing.

Neither alcohol nor drugs played a factor in the accident, said police.

The posted speed limit on Stover is 50 mph, but neighbors said people speed down the street frequently. They said they have asked the county to install another stop sign in the area.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family to help with the siblings’ funeral costs.

The family said Angel was getting ready to attend his junior year at Cal Poly Pomona to study computer engineering, with his brother Jose Manuel hopefully following in his footsteps. Andrea was getting ready to start high school.