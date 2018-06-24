BLOOMINGTON (CBSLA) — Three people were killed when a driver slammed into three pedestrians in Bloomington Sunday evening.

It was originally reported that the driver and two passengers were ejected during a crash. The CHP later said that three pedestrians were killed in the accident. It was unclear if the pedestrians were in a group.

The crash occurred in the 18200 block of Slover Avenue, near the 10 Freeway.

CHP is investigating and looking for evidence and interviewing witnesses. The car, believed to be a muscle car, like a Dodge Challenger, was mangled.

Desmond Shaw, reporting in Sky2, said investigators were able to speak to the driver of the vehicle.

Authorities believe a dark-colored vehicle, maybe a Chevy SUV, might have been involved –it was last seen headed westbound at the time of the crash.