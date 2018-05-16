SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Leaders from Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties will be at the White House for a meeting Wednesday with President Donald Trump to discuss their opposition to California’s sanctuary state law.

Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel, Deputy Sheriff Ray Grangoff, and several local mayors will be among more than a dozen Golden State officials at the meeting. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan are also expected to attend.

“On Wednesday, President Trump will meet with California leaders and public officials who oppose California’s illegal and unconstitutional sanctuary policies that release criminal illegal aliens into public communities,” a White House official said. “They will discuss shared efforts to end the nullification of federal law and restore community safety.”

The meeting comes less than three months after the city of Los Alamitos passed an ordinance claiming an exemption

from Senate Bill 54, which limits cooperation by local and state law enforcement with federal immigration authorities.

Since then, several other local cities have voted to oppose SB 54, including Newport Beach, Orange, Huntington Beach, Mission

Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Fountain Valley, San Juan Capistrano and Yorba Linda.

Last week, Santa Clarita became the first city in Los Angeles County to join the effort to challenge provisions of the California Values Act by either filing amicus briefs supporting the federal lawsuit or joining the federal government’s suit.

The American Civil Liberties Union responded with a lawsuit against the city of Los Alamitos, claiming that the city’s attempt to exempt itself from the bill is unlawful, wastes taxpayer money and threatens the safety and well-being of the city’s residents.

Today’s White House meeting is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

