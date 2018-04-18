LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against the city of Los Alamitos, claiming that the city’s attempt to exempt itself from the California Values Act is unlawful, wastes taxpayer money and threatens the safety and well-being of the city’s residents.

The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU Foundation of Southern California, National Day Laborer Organizing Network and the law firm of Latham & Watkins are representing the Los Alamitos residents, workers and community organization that filed the suit.

Those who filed the suit are challenging the city’s new anti-sanctuary ordinance which was passed at a City Council meeting Monday night.

While officials in several local cities and the County of Orange have offered support to the federal government as it fights the California Values Act in court, the city of Los Alamitos has gone a step further and adopted an ordinance against SB54.

The local law will not limit how police officers work with immigration officials to detain illegal immigrants.

Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar says he expected the lawsuit and told the Orange County Register that the legal costs to fight it are worth it.