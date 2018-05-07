LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A registered sex offender who led police on an hours-long pursuit from Los Angeles to Bakersfield in a motorhome with his two young children last week is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of kidnapping and fleeing from police, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Stephen Merle Houk, 46, is also facing felony counts including child abuse, injuring a spouse and assault with a firearm, among others.

The DA’s office says the incident first began in Malibu when Houk and his wife got into a fight in the family’s RV with their three-year-old and one-year-old in the car. During the fight, prosecutors say Houk pointed a loaded gun at his spouse and threatened to kill her.

Houk then reportedly drove to a gas station, where prosecutors say his wife asked a passerby for help. When Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded, Houk fled and led authorities on a nearly four-hour-long pursuit.

Authorities rescued the two children from the RV after it was determined that the suspect managed to flee the motorhome after stopping near Bakersfield.

Houk, however, was later found in Barstow and arrested.

Prosecutors are suggesting that Houk’s bail be set at $1 million.