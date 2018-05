LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are in pursuit of a motorhome they believe could have a child on-board.

The suspect let police on a chase earlier Tuesday in Santa Clarita.

The pursuit picked up on the 5 Freeway through the Newhall Pass and into Santa Clarita and north of Castaic shortly after 3 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officials believe the suspect could be armed.

This story is developing.