NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A 27-year-old North Hollywood woman who mysteriously vanished about seven months ago has been found.

Los Angeles police reported Monday morning that Leah Altmann was found in good condition. No further details were released.

In January, Paul Altmann, Leah’s father, told CBS2 his daughter had moved from Florida to Los Angeles earlier in 2017 to pursue a music career in the sound and audio industry.

On Aug. 28, 2017, Altmann’s roommate said Leah left their home with a backpack and never returned.

Altmann may have been spotted about one month later at a Panera Bread in North Hollywood, witnesses told police. And prior to being found, the last known location she was seen had been in the 1100 block of East 25th Street in downtown L.A., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) in Florida.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s detectives had been investigating the disappearance along with LAPD. On Dec. 26, PBSO reported it was looking into whether Leah had been the victim of human trafficking.

