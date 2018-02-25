LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The mother of a woman who went missing last year says there are new developments in the case.

The woman’s mother says she flew here to meet with the LAPD and check out some of the places her daughter frequented and hopefully get answers about her daughters disappearance.

“You can’t go two minutes, Lynda Dimatteo Santamaria said about her daughter Sunday evening, “It’s just 24/7. You just pray that someone knows. Someone knows where she is or what’s happened.”

On the verge of tears, Santamaria‎ just flew into LA from Florida, and says she met with the LAPD about possible new developments in the case of her missing daughter — Leah Rose Altman — last seen in August.

Santamaria spoke to CBS2/KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz.

“They put different different detectives on her case now. They’ve just upped her status to critical high risk and they did take my DNA,” Santamaria said.

In January Leah’s father told Cruz a missing person report was filed. What really has Lynda concerned is her daughter’s bank account hasn’t been touched.

RELATED LINK: Police — NoHo Woman Could Be Human Trafficking Victim

“She’s never done this. She works. Travels a bit for work. But always is in contact,” said Santamaria.

The 27-year-old moved to LA last year to work in the music industry.

Her worried mother showed Cruz one the last cards Leah sent her. It read, “Greetings from California!!”

Awhile back the the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office tweeted Leah may be a victim of human trafficking.

Leah is tiny like her mother, just under 5 feet tall and weighs 95 pounds.

“Her size that would stand out. Looks likes a teenager to most people,” Santamaria said.

Detectives working the case weren’t available to comment Sunday night.