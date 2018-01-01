LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Florida family of a missing woman last seen months ago, is growing more concerned each day.

KCAL9’s Rachel Kim reported from LAPD headquarters in downtown LA with the latest on the search.

“No contact at all. It’s as if, it’s as if she completely disappeared,” says Paul Altmann, father of the missing woman.

He is a father desperate for answers. He wants to know where Leah Altmann, his 27-year-old daughter. is and why he hasn’t heard from her.

“I’m not getting through it, I haven’t slept in weeks,” he said.

Kim spoke to Altmann via FaceTime at his home in Florida. He was recently in LA working with police to find his little girl.

“Her roommate said that on August 28th, Leah left with her backpack and never came back. She left all her belongings behind,” says Altmann.

The last sighting of Leah was about a month later at a Panera Bread in North Hollywood. Then in November, her parents knew something was wrong when Leah didn’t call her mom to say happy birthday.

“The uncharacteristic thing was that she wasn’t in touch with anyone,” Altmann says.

Altmann says his daughter moved to LA early this year to pursue a music career in the sound and audio industry. She would often not be heard from for days when she went on gigs, but never for weeks or months. Their next step was to file a missing person’s report with the LAPD.

Altmann says he was with police as they searched all across the city — .including Skid Row.

“We know she was in the area. I don’t know what the circumstances are, I’m fearful of those circumstances and I don’t want to go down that road,” Altmann says.

Meantime, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Leah “may be a victim of human trafficking.”

Altmann said the LAPD is looking into that possibility. Detectives say there’s been no banking activity and calls to her cellphone go straight to voicemail.

“I’m her father and I want to hope only for the best,” Altmann says.

Leah is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. Paul says she may be small in stature but she’s left a huge void in his heart.

“Leah,” he says, “we love you. You have so many people that are looking for you.”