SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) –A powerful storm drenching Los Angeles County brought down a hillside along an already-closed stretch of La Tuna Canyon Road burn area Thursday morning in Sun Valley.

Sometime before 10:30 a.m., a hillside collapsed about one mile north of the 8300 block of La Tuna Canyon, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

There were no injuries or damage to structures.

Since Wednesday night, La Tuna Canyon has been closed from its 8300 block all the way to the 210 Freeway. Residents on La Tuna Canyon between the 8300 to 9000 block are also under mandatory evacuation. The slide itself occurred within the evacuation area.

It is unclear if the roadway suffered any significant damage.

The area has been prone to mudslides and debris flows since the 7,194-acre La Tuna Fire broke out Sept. 1, 2017 near the 10800 block of La Tuna Canyon Road, just south of the 210 Freeway.

The fire destroyed five houses and was determined to be the largest fire in city of L.A. history.