LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful storm hit Southern California with another round of rain, causing scattered flooding and saturating a hillside to the point of collapse in La Tuna Canyon.

With another day of record rain expected, flash flood watches remain in effect through several areas of the region, especially in areas recently burned by wildfire, many of which are under voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders. Thunderstorms are also possible through Thursday night.

“Rainfall rates between 0.33 and 0.66 inches per hour will be likely between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. today, with local rates up to one inch per hour possible near thunderstorms,” according to the National Weather Service. “Rainfall of this intensity can produce dangerous mud and debris flows near recent burn areas.”

Flash flood watches are in effect in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains; the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys; L.A. County Beach cities, metropolitan L.A. and the Hollywood Hills through Thursday night, and in coastal and inland Orange County through 3 a.m. Friday.

After Wednesday’s rainfall broke records across Southern California, the second, heavier round of rain led to a large chunk of hillside, just below La Tuna Canyon Road in the Sun Valley area, collapsing around mid-morning. No homes are in the area, which was already under evacuation orders, so no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Also expected Thursday are strong winds. A wind advisory will be in effect through 8 p.m. in the San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley. Forecasters said those areas would be swept by 20 to 30 mph winds accompanied by gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

“These winds will peak around noon Thursday and then subside Thursday evening,” a statement said. “When driving, use extra caution. Be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds.”

